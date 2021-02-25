Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Matrix Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Matrix Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Matrix Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 155,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,924. The firm has a market cap of $363.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

