Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skillz.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

