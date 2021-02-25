Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.45 Million

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post sales of $131.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.35 million to $131.55 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $118.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $544.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $550.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $612.58 million, with estimates ranging from $610.20 million to $615.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

