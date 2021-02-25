Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.50 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $280.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

