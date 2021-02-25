Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report sales of $259.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.23 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $375.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

