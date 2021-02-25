Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

