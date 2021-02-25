Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce $57.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.02 million to $58.69 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $222.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $223.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.11 million, with estimates ranging from $227.14 million to $239.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALYA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth about $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

ALYA opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

