Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE:ARES opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,337.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,056,728 shares of company stock worth $51,142,088. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

