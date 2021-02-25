Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report $66.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Banc of California posted sales of $53.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $270.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $278.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.19 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $289.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.