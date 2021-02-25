Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 83,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $420.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

