Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.67. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $177.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $180.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

