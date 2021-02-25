Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.85 Million

Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post sales of $337.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.30 million and the lowest is $337.40 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $320.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 318.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.