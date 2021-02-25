Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $2.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $8.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $7.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $7.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.77 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

