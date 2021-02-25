Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

