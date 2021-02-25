Zacks: Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post $259.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.23 million and the lowest is $244.00 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $375.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

