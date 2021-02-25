Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.71 Million

Analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) to post sales of $59.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.11 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $77.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $205.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $212.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $232.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amplify Energy.

AMPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 78,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,683,185 shares of company stock worth $9,457,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

