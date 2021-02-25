Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 167,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,021 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

