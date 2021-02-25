Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.03 Per Share

Analysts expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to post ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.14). BeiGene posted earnings of ($6.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year earnings of ($17.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($16.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

BeiGene stock opened at $334.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.46. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in BeiGene by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

