Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NYSE BGS opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

