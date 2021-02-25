Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 58,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

