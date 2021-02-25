Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce $575.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.09 million. BrightView reported sales of $559.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in BrightView by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,663 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $14,661,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 577,647 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 540,300 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

