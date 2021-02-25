Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce $30.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $30.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $120.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.82 million to $120.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.08 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $141.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 157.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 216.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRMK stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

