Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post sales of $63.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $64.77 million. BRP Group reported sales of $36.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $234.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.67 million to $236.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $464.94 million, with estimates ranging from $384.06 million to $526.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Several research firms recently commented on BRP. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.53 million, a P/E ratio of -42.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

