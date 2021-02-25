Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $40.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.85 million, with estimates ranging from $142.89 million to $288.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

