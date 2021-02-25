Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce sales of $25.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $77.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $77.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $101.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

