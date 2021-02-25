Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $16.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $19.08 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $794.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 60.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.