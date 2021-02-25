Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Motco lifted its position in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

