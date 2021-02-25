Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report $139.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $143.71 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $529.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

APHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

