Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.18). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 889.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

