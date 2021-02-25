Zacks: Brokerages Expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.47 Million

Brokerages expect that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce $69.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.95 million and the lowest is $69.00 million. BG Staffing posted sales of $72.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $277.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BG Staffing.

BGSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. BG Staffing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in BG Staffing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

