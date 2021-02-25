Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Bruker posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BRKR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

