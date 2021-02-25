Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $330.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.90 million and the lowest is $311.39 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $358.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.