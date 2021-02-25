Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $330.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.90 million and the lowest is $311.39 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $358.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.