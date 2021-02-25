Zacks: Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RE/MAX.

A number of research firms have commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

RMAX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $747.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

