Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.20. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 1,350,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

