Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.20. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 1,350,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

