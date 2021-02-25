Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

