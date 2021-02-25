Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

