Zano Reaches Market Cap of $17.65 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Zano has a market cap of $17.65 million and $209,426.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 113.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,556,796 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,296 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

