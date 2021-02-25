Zap One Day Volume Reaches $2.09 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $49.68 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

