ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.60 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $26,244.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00256925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00104455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,126,545 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

