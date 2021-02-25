Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,311.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.30 or 0.03156326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00374519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.44 or 0.01038733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00422598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.00392871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00256726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

