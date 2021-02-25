ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0897 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ZCore token can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $803,028.77 and approximately $5,174.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZCore has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,947,957 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

