Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $24,046.04 and approximately $51.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zealium has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012331 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,924,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,924,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

