Zel (ZEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $739,177.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $739,177.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00270192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00106775 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00057709 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,273,250 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

