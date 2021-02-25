ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Hits $23.38 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $169,485.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00054993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.10 or 0.00745121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00036450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

