Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Up 24.2%

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR) shot up 24.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 461,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 598% from the average session volume of 66,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$14.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, 1 state lease, and 1 patented placer mining claim covering an area of 1,388 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.