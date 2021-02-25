Zero Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $68,702.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00269028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00106837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,694,537 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

