Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $150,210.21 and approximately $7,803.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,922.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.38 or 0.01063146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.00379696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003557 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,517,909 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.