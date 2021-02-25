Zilla Hits Market Cap of $170,130.90 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Zilla has a market cap of $170,130.90 and approximately $12,218.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003635 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.