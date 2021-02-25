Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $960,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,082 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.32, for a total transaction of $394,164.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,937,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,810 shares of company stock valued at $35,605,278 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Z stock opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

