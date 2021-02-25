Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stake Lowered by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 612.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,492. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

