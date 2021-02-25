Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.26 and last traded at $159.33. Approximately 713,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 776,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.22.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

