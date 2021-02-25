Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.26 and last traded at $159.33. Approximately 713,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 776,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.22.
ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
